Death – Obituary News : “Vaccinate Elderly & Chronically Ill Against Pneumonia”

Respiratory death is mostly caused by Pneumonia. It is important to vaccinate both the elderly and patients with pre-existing medical conditions.

Pneumonia, The Number One Infectious Disease: Preemptive Measures through Vaccination

Pneumonia is a common infectious disease that affects millions of people worldwide. According to recent statistics, it is the leading cause of death among children under the age of five and the elderly. In Korea, serotypes 3 and 19A are the most common strains of the pneumococcus bacteria that cause invasive pneumococcal disease.

Serotyping is a way of identifying the specific type of pneumococcus bacteria that causes the infection. Knowing the serotype is important because each strain has a different susceptibility to certain antibiotics and vaccines. Serotypes 3 and 19A are known to be highly resistant to antibiotics, making prevention through vaccination a crucial strategy.

Preemptive preventive therapy through vaccination is one of the best ways to combat pneumococcal disease. Professor Kim Dong-hyun of the Department of Pediatrics at Inha University stressed the importance of vaccination as a preemptive measure against invasive pneumococcal disease.

Vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect against pneumococcal disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends routine vaccinations for all children under the age of two, adults over the age of 65, and those with certain medical conditions. Vaccines are also available for adults who are at high risk of pneumococcal disease.

Preventive measures such as vaccination are crucial to stopping the spread of pneumonia. It is also important to practice good hygiene, such as frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

In conclusion, pneumonia is a serious infectious disease that affects millions of people around the world. Serotypes 3 and 19A are the most common strains of the pneumococcus bacteria in Korea. Preemptive preventive therapy through vaccination is an effective way to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease. It is important to take preventive measures such as vaccination and good hygiene to stop the spread of pneumonia.