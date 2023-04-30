Death – Obituary News : Vanitha Vijay Kumar mourns ex-husband’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Paul has passed away, and Vanitha Vijay Kumar has shared an emotional post about her former spouse’s death.

Senior actors Vijay Kumar and Manjula Kumar’s daughter, actress Vanitha Vijay Kumar, lost her ex-husband Peter Paul in June 2020. Vanitha married Peter for the third time and he was an assistant director and former contestant of Bigg Boss. However, their relationship was marred by domestic violence and they separated after just four months of marriage. Peter struggled with alcoholism and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital when he passed away on Saturday.

Vanitha took to Instagram to post an emotional note, stating that her mother had told her that God helps those who try to overcome adverse circumstances. She urged everyone to keep fighting and not give up in difficult situations. Vanitha’s relationship with Peter was tumultuous, and they had a public spat on social media.

Before marrying Peter, Vanitha was married twice before. Her first husband, Akash, is a television actor and they have two children together. Her second husband, Anand Jayanth, is a businessman who she married in 2007. However, they divorced in 2010.

Vanitha has acted in several Tamil and Telugu films, including Chandralekha, Hitler, and Devi. She has also appeared in several television shows, including Bigg Boss Tamil and Comedy Stars. Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, Vanitha has always remained a popular figure in the Telugu film industry. She has a strong following on social media and is known for her outspokenness and fearless attitude.