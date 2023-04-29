Death – Obituary News : Vanitha Vijaykumar’s Ex-Husband Peter Paul Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The former spouse of Tamil actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, Peter Paul, has passed away.

Peter Paul, a visual effects director and the ex-husband of Tamil actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, passed away on April 29 in a hospital in Chennai. He was admitted a few days earlier after suffering a heart attack. The exact cause of his death is unknown, but tributes have started to pour in from all over. Vanitha Vijaykumar paid tribute to her ex-husband through an emotional Instagram post. She shared a picture with the text that revealed her mother’s teachings and expressed her hope that Peter Paul had found peace after battling his demons. Vanitha also mentioned a “trauma” that Peter went through.

Vanitha and Peter Paul tied the knot on June 27, 2020, in a Christian wedding. Their marriage was controversial as it was Vanitha’s third marriage and Peter’s second. Peter’s first wife Elizabeth Helen had lodged a police complaint, claiming that he wasn’t divorced, and Vanitha and Peter’s marriage was null and void. However, their marriage ended soon after due to a disagreement between the two, and Peter filed for divorce.

Vanitha’s tribute to her ex-husband was appreciated by several users, who commented on her post. Peter Paul’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry, and his contributions will be remembered. Rest in peace, Peter.

