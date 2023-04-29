Death – Obituary News : Vanitha Vijaykumar’s Ex-Husband Peter Paul Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vanitha Vijaykumar’s former husband Peter Paul, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss Tamil, has passed away. She wrote, “I believe you have found inner peace in a better place.”

Iconic Director Peter Paul Passes Away at 57, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Creativity and Controversy

Popular director Peter Paul passed away on April 29th, 2021, leaving behind a profound legacy in the world of Indian cinema. According to reports, Peter had been undergoing treatment for over a year at a private hospital in Chennai before his untimely demise.

Peter’s ex-wife, actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, took to social media to express her grief and offer heartfelt condolences. In a poignant message, Vanitha wrote, “My mom once taught me, God helps those who help themselves! It’s definitely a lesson everyone should learn. When at crossroads, people make their own choices of path. I am sure you found peace after battling the demons you were facing and the trauma you went through. As sad as I feel for your parting from this world, I know you’re definitely in a better place, and you finally found your peace. RIP… be happy wherever you are…”

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul had tied the knot on June 27th, 2020, in Chennai. Peter, who was a visual effects director, met Vanitha when she approached him to narrate a script, and the two eventually fell in love.

However, their marriage was mired in controversy from the beginning. It was Vanitha’s third marriage and Peter Paul’s second, and his first wife, Elizabeth Helen, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was not legally divorced, and their new marriage stood null and void. In an interview, Peter stated that he had entered wedlock with Vanitha and would marry her officially after getting a divorce.

Their tumultuous marriage lasted only a few months, and Vanitha parted ways with Peter Paul in October 2020. It was reported that his drinking problem and misbehaving with her led to their separation.

Despite the controversies surrounding his personal life, Peter Paul was widely respected in the film industry for his creative vision and technical prowess. He worked as a visual effects director on several popular films, including the blockbuster movie, Ayirathil Oruvan.

Peter Paul’s untimely passing has left a void in the Indian film industry, and tributes are pouring in from other celebrities as well. His legacy as a filmmaker and creative visionary will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and cinephiles for years to come.

Rest in peace, Peter Paul.