Death – Obituary News : Varsity Fest Stabbing Victim Passes Away

A student who was stabbed during a varsity festival has passed away according to The New Indian Express.

Tragedy at Inter-University Festival: 22-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Stabbed

Bhaskar Jetty, a 22-year-old university student, passed away on Friday night after being stabbed multiple times during a group clash at an inter-university festival near Yelahanka. The incident occurred at a private university, where Jetty was studying mechanical engineering as a fourth-year student.

Eyewitnesses reported that two groups of students began fighting around 9:30 pm during the festival. Jetty was not involved in the altercation but attempted to intervene and stop the fight. Unfortunately, he was repeatedly stabbed in the abdomen and rushed to a nearby private hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Bagalur police station has registered a murder case, and an investigation is currently underway. According to the DCP North East, Laxmi Prasad, Jetty’s parents from Gujarat and his guardian residing at Mathikere have been informed of his untimely passing.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Tragic Event

One student recounted the events leading up to Jetty’s untimely death. The argument broke out when a student wanted to take a picture with another student, and soon after, the two groups began attacking each other. Jetty stepped in to stop the fight when he was stabbed.

The incident has shaken the student community, and many have expressed their condolences on social media. The tragedy highlights the importance of maintaining peace and calm during public events and the need for conflict resolution training in educational institutions.

The Importance of Conflict Resolution Training in Schools and Universities

In today’s world, conflict resolution has become an essential life skill, and schools and universities must prioritize its teaching. Conflict resolution training helps individuals develop the skills needed to resolve disputes peacefully, communicate effectively, and maintain healthy relationships.

Educational institutions must create a safe and welcoming environment for students to learn, grow, and thrive. Conflict resolution training should be an integral part of the curriculum, and students must be encouraged to use these skills even outside the classroom.

The tragic incident at the inter-university festival serves as a wake-up call for educational institutions, and they must take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The untimely passing of Bhaskar Jetty is a tragedy that has left the student community in shock. It is a stark reminder of the importance of conflict resolution training in schools and universities. Educators must prioritize the development of these skills in their students to ensure that they can resolve disputes peacefully and maintain healthy relationships. The incident at the inter-university festival should serve as a call to action for educational institutions to take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.