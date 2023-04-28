Death – Obituary News : Venkatesh Kulkarni, Leader of Labour, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Venkatesh P. Kulkarni: A Life Dedicated to Organizing and Empowering Labor

Venkatesh P. Kulkarni, a trade union leader and journalist, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. He had been ailing for several months. Kulkarni was a Leftist student leader in his younger days and spent most of his life organizing landless laborers, rural workers, and farmers. He was among the founders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ramdurg unit in 1984 and started several labor unions, including the pourakarmikas union in 1987, the beedi workers union in 1992, the mid-day meal workers union, and the anganwadi workers union in Ramdurg.

Kulkarni’s dedication to empowering labor was evident in the outpouring of grief and respect from the many workers whose lives he touched. A huge crowd of ASHAs and anganwadi workers, pourakarmikas, and mid-day meal workers gathered in Ramdurg to pay their respects. They took out a march in the main streets of Ramdurg and raised slogans praising him. The former MLA and Congress leader Ashok Pattan, insurance employees association leader G.V. Kulkarni, and others attended the funeral.

Kulkarni’s impact extended beyond labor organizing. He also served as the president of the Karnataka State Gram Panchayat Employees Union. After completing his education, he worked in a private factory in Dharwad for a few years before serving as a journalist in Kannada magazine Aikya Ranga in Bengaluru for over a decade. He eventually returned to Ramdurg to organize labor and spent the rest of his life fighting for workers’ rights.

Kulkarni’s legacy is one of tireless dedication to the cause of labor organizing and empowerment. His impact on the lives of workers in Ramdurg and beyond is immeasurable, and his memory will be cherished by all those whose lives he touched.

