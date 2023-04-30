Death – Obituary News : Victim’s sister criticizes light jail term.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The sibling of the man who passed away following an unwarranted assault criticizes the prison term.

Woman pleads for help in keeping killer behind bars

A woman is begging for help in keeping her brother’s killer in prison. Paul Mason, a successful international banker, died at the age of 52 after an unprovoked and brutal attack in London in December 2020. Steven Allan, who admitted manslaughter, was cleared of murder by a jury at the Old Bailey and sentenced to just three years and nine months behind bars. It is likely he will serve little more than a year, which has outraged Paul’s family.

A devastating ripple effect

After Steven Allan’s attack left him unconscious, Paul died six months later in hospital. Tragically, his brother Simon, 56, devastated by grief, relapsed into alcoholism and also died, leaving their sister Rachel Mason devastated. Rachel believes that Steven Allan should serve a life sentence because he has two people’s blood on his hands.

Outrage at the leniency of the sentence

Rachel is appealing to the Attorney General against the leniency of the sentence and has launched a petition that 8,100 people have signed so far. Allan was released on bail, on a tag, after being charged as Paul clung to his life in hospital. The time he spent on the tag will be deducted from his sentence.

A life sentence is necessary

Rachel believes that a life sentence would be right for Allan because he took a life. She thinks that a sentence has to mean something, otherwise it is not a deterrent to those who commit violence on the streets. The fact that he will serve just over a year sends out a dangerous message that our society puts little value on human life.

Remembering Paul

Recalling the day of the attack, Rachel said she awoke to two messages from Paul’s friends. She desperately wanted to see him in the hospital, but they wouldn’t let her because of Covid restrictions. She was so scared he’d die, but she tried to focus on the positive. After a couple of days, the hospital updates were alarming. His brain was swelling so much he had to have neurosurgery to remove a large part of his skull. Paul died on June 4, 2021, after falling into a coma.