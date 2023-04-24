Death – Obituary News : Victorian Jockey Dean Holland Dies in Country Race Fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 34-year-old jockey named Dean Holland passed away due to injuries sustained in a fall during a country race. The incident occurred recently and has led to widespread sadness in the Victorian horse-racing community.

Australian Jockey Dean Holland Passed Away After Fatal Accident

Dean Holland, a 34-year-old Australian jockey, tragically passed away after suffering critical injuries in a fatal fall during a country race. Holland was riding the gelding Headingley, trained by Tony McEvoy, in the opening race of the day at Donald, located 173 miles northwest of Melbourne. As he fought for the lead of the race, he was dragged down in a devastating tumble at the start of the home straight.

Horror Fall During Opening Race of the Day

At the start of the home straight, Holland was dragged down and slammed into the barrier due to the collision with Headingley, causing both horses to fall through multiple fence posts. Time To Rumble was also brought down by the collision, and both horses appeared to land on the injured Holland, who had been flung from Headingley. Medical personnel flocked to help him on the track, and an air ambulance was sent. However, Holland was pronounced dead while being evacuated to a hospital in Melbourne.

Police Will Draft a Report for the Coroner

Following the death of Holland, the police verified his untimely demise and announced they would be preparing a report for the coroner. Work Safe has also been informed and will look into it. Currently, the cause of death is not under investigation.

A Seasoned Jockey With Multiple Victories

Holland was a seasoned jockey, known for his achievements, having ridden 1,080 winners, including Group 1 victories in the Australasian Oaks in Adelaide and the Newmarket Handicap in March. This season in Victoria, he had 82 winners, which was the pinnacle of his career, coming on the great filly In Secret at Newmarket. Holland’s tragic death has left behind a wife and four children.

Race Meeting Called Off in Response

Holland’s death prompted an outpouring of support from the crowd, and jockeys and officials decided to call off the remaining races for the day. Alana Kelly, a jockey for Time To Rumble, was also knocked from her horse but managed to make it back to the weigh station. Fortunately, it appears that both horses involved in the incident were unharmed.

In conclusion, Holland’s death was a tragic loss to the racing industry, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.