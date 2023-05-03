Death – Obituary News : Vidhyarthi attempts suicide from 2nd floor in Nuzividu IT park

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident at Noujiveedu: Student Attempts Suicide

On a gloomy Monday afternoon, a shocking incident took place at the Tripul ITI campus in Noujiveedu. A second-year student, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, attempted suicide by jumping off the second floor of the building.

The Incident

The incident took place around 3 pm when the student was attending a class on the second floor of the building. Eyewitnesses say that the student suddenly got up from his seat and ran towards the window. Before anyone could react, he jumped off the window and landed on the ground with a thud.

The students and faculty members rushed to the spot and found the student lying unconscious on the ground. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The Motive

The motive behind the student’s extreme step is not yet clear. However, according to sources, the student was going through a tough time in his personal life. He was reportedly facing some financial issues and was not able to cope with the pressure.

Some of his friends also revealed that he was feeling depressed for the past few weeks and had even expressed his desire to end his life on several occasions. However, no one took his words seriously, thinking that he was just joking.

The Aftermath

The incident has sent shockwaves across the campus, with students and faculty members expressing their concern and sadness over the incident. The college authorities have also issued a statement, expressing their deep regret over the incident and assuring that they will provide all necessary support to the student and his family.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better mental health support for students, especially in these difficult times. With the pandemic and the lockdowns, students are facing unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety, which is taking a toll on their mental health.

The Way Forward

The incident at Tripul ITI is a wake-up call for all of us. It is high time that we start taking mental health issues seriously and provide the necessary support to those who need it the most.

It is important to create a safe and supportive environment for students, where they can openly talk about their problems without fear of being judged. The college authorities should also conduct regular mental health workshops and counseling sessions to help students cope with stress and anxiety.

Parents and family members also have a crucial role to play in this regard. They should be more attentive to their children’s mental health and provide the necessary support and guidance to help them navigate through these difficult times.

The Final Word

The incident at Noujiveedu is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health. It is high time that we start taking this issue seriously and provide the necessary support to those in need.

We must create a more empathetic and supportive society, where mental health is given the same importance as physical health. Only then can we hope to create a better and more inclusive world for all.

News Source : Telugu News International – TNILIVE

Source Link :నూజివీడు ట్రిపుల్ ఐటీలో విద్యార్థి సెకండ్ ఫ్లోర్ నుండి దూకి ఆత్మహత్య యత్నం/