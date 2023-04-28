Death – Obituary News : Vince Raspa Death Notice – Rest in Peace

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vince Raspa Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Son, Husband, Father, and Brother

A Heartfelt Announcement of Vince Raspa’s Passing

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vince Raspa, our beloved first cousin, who was the cherished son of Emma and Ferdinando Raspa. On behalf of our family and friends, it is my duty to break this news on Facebook with a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss.

A Life Well-Lived

Vince Raspa is survived by his loving wife Andrea, their children Mathew and Vittoria, his sister Nadia Raspa, and his brother Joe, along with their respective families. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law and Andrea’s brother, who all mourn his loss deeply.

The Raspa family extends our condolences to every member of the Raspa family in the city of Vasto, Italy.

A Passionate Leader and a Caring Family Man

Vince Raspa was the Director of Xerox’s Canadian Production Systems, where he was known for his calm demeanor, kind heart, clever mind, and determination to succeed. He was a true leader who inspired and motivated his team to achieve great things.

Outside of work, Vince was a devoted husband and father who loved his family deeply. He had a passion for sports, which he shared with his nephews and nieces. They will miss his presence dearly, as will all who knew him.

A Laughter That Filled Every Room

Vince Raspa’s laughter was one of a kind. It had a unique and resonant quality that filled every room with joy. He was loved unconditionally by his cousins, but especially by his God-parents Marisa and Leonard. They cherished him deeply, as did we all.

A Final Farewell

As we say goodbye to Vince Raspa, we hold onto the memories of his life and the impact he had on all of us. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved.