Death – Obituary News : Voice actor for Master Roshi passes away

Gileno Santoro: Brazilian Voice Actor

Gileno Santoro was a renowned Brazilian voice actor who made significant contributions to the voice acting industry in Brazil. He was widely recognized as one of the most illustrious personalities in the industry, with a career spanning several decades. Santoro began his career in the 1970s and became one of the country’s most well-known and respected voice actors.

Iconic Animated Characters

Santoro provided the voice for several popular animated characters, including Mestre Roshi in Dragon Ball, Professor Hubert Farnsworth in Futurama, Uncle Chan in Jackie Chan Adventures, and Yoki in Fullmetal Alchemist. He left an indelible mark on the industry, and his contributions would be remembered for many years.

Death Cause

Santoro passed away on April 14th, 2023, in São Paulo at the age of 74. The death cause was reported to be lung cancer. The news of Santoro’s death was confirmed by his closest friend in the industry, voice actor Wendel Bezerra. They worked in different places together and supported each other throughout their career.

Remembering Gileno Santoro

His passing was a significant loss for the Brazilian voice-acting community and his many fans. Tributes poured in from all over the world, with fans and colleagues paying their respects to the talented and beloved actor. On April 15th, a wake ceremony was held for Gileno Santoro at the Cemitério do Araçá in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The ceremony took place from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and fans were allowed to attend and pay their respects to the late actor.

Personal Life

Santoro was not married for his whole life and did not share children with anyone. He was focused on his career and kept his personal life away from the public eye. There has been no information regarding his romantic relationship as well. The voice actor never shared any questionable pictures of him with any member. His family supported Santoro and often discussed his parents in an interview. But he never mentioned personal information about them publicly.

Gileno Santoro’s contributions to the industry and his memorable performances as iconic animated characters have left an indelible mark and will be greatly missed.

