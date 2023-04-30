Death – Obituary News : Vyacheslav Zaitsev’s Death: Internal Bleeding Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vyacheslav Zaitsev passed away due to internal bleeding. He was a renowned fashion designer.

Fashion Designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev Passes Away at 85

The fashion world mourns the loss of legendary designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, who passed away at the age of 85 in Moscow. Zaitsev had been seriously ill for some time, struggling with the effects of Parkinson’s disease which began to progress a year ago, leaving him unable to walk or speak in recent months.

Cause of Death

Zaitsev fell ill on April 30th and was rushed to Shchelkovo hospital with gastrointestinal bleeding. Despite efforts to save him, he passed away in intensive care. Some reports suggest that the couturier was unconscious at the time of his death.

A Long Struggle

Zaitsev’s battle with Parkinson’s disease was well-documented, with the designer appearing in a wheelchair in 2018 and using a crane for people with disabilities to access his mansion. His personal life was also marked by estrangement from his son, with whom he had not spoken since 2015.

A Fashion Legend

Zaitsev was a true icon in the fashion world, dressing some of the biggest names in entertainment and leaving a lasting impact on the industry. He is credited with creating some of the most memorable outfits in history, including the iconic hoodie worn by Alla Pugacheva at the Sopot festival in 1978. Zaitsev’s designs were known for their feminine and mysterious qualities, embodying his unique vision and creativity.

Despite his passing, Vyacheslav Zaitsev’s legacy will live on in the world of fashion, inspiring new generations of designers and leaving an indelible mark on the industry he loved.