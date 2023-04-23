Death – Obituary News : Waco Update: Private Investigator’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of the private investigator in the Waco update? Avoid referencing Fox.

Exploring the Life and Controversies of Private Investigator Gordon Novel

The Intriguing Life of Gordon Novel

Gordon Novel, born on February 7, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana, had a challenging childhood. However, he managed to graduate from high school in 1956 and enrolled in California’s Northrop Aeronautical Institute of Technology. He also tried his hand at filmmaking and later attended Louisiana State University (LSU).

During this period, however, Gordon was reportedly part of a far-right, neo-Nazi, white supremacist group, which led to his arrest for the bombing of a public theater that admitted colored individuals. He also engaged in other criminal activities like weapons theft. In the early 1960s, however, he landed the role of Director of Operations for the New York World Fair’s Bourbon Street Pavilion and went on to launch his own electronics firm specializing in bugging equipment. This inadvertently resulted in claims that he was a renowned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent.

His name got attached negatively (in terms of criminal conspiracy) to the JFK assassination, the New Orleans firebombing, as well as Watergate, which led to his long-standing conflict with District Attorney Jim Garrison.

However, after moving out of Louisiana, Gordon withdrew from his alleged lawless activities and became a private investigator. He worked on high-profile cases like the 80s conspiracy case against DeLorean Motor’s chairman John DeLorean and the 90s Waco siege leading to the Oklahoma City bombing. He also provided strategic advice to various celebrities, like Michael Jackson and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The Mysterious Death of Gordon Novel

Gordon Novel passed away in his sleep on October 3, 2012, in Los Angeles, California, where he had been residing for a while. Although no official reason behind the cause of his death has been made public, it is believed to have been owing to natural causes, considering his age.

The CIA Controversy

Gordon Novel rejected all claims of him being a former CIA agent during an interview in 2006. He claimed to affiliate and work with them but not be an agent. In his words, “The CIA has multiple sides, but it’s been my experience over the years that they’re basically the only good guys in the entire United States government.”

Final Thoughts

Despite the controversies and conspiracy theories surrounding his life, Gordon Novel’s work as a private investigator on high-profile cases remains an important part of his legacy.