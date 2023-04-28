Death – Obituary News : War-time pilot Maj. Gen. Newman dies at 99

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 99, Maj. Gen. Stanley Newman, a pilot during wartime, has passed away.

Maj. Gen. Stanley F.H. Newman, WWII Veteran and Fighter Pilot, Dies at 99

Maj. Gen. Stanley F.H. Newman, who was credited with shooting down the last German airplane of World War II, passed away on April 22 in Oklahoma City at the age of 99. Newman was born on August 16, 1923, in Chicago, and was a college freshman at the University of Illinois when he heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. This event spurred him to enlist in 1942, and he graduated from pilot training on March 19, 1944.

During World War II, Newman flew 57 P-51 combat missions while serving in the Ninth Air Force in Europe. He forced down two enemy planes and shot down another on the final day of the war. After the war, Newman flew with the Air Force Reserve and attended the University of Illinois, where he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He also worked for NASA as an Aeronautical Research Scientist for a short time.

Newman became a pilot in the 185th Fighter Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, in 1948. He flew 100 combat missions in Korea and was appointed as operations officer of the 185th at the end of the war in 1956. In all, he flew in three wars: combat in World War II and Korea, and transport during Vietnam, where he flew cargo missions. He was promoted to major general in 1979 and retired at the age of 60 after 41 years and 12,000 hours in the cockpit.

Newman acquired many awards, including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Meritorious Service Medal, and 14 Air Medals. In 2013, he was presented with the Medal of Chevalier, Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honor for flying close air support over the French 1st Army in 1945. He was also inducted into Oklahoma Aviation and Space Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.

Newman was married to the late Harriette Newman for 66 years and was a father of three, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of seven. He was known for his kindness, humility, and wisdom, and took great joy in mentoring others. After retirement, Newman spent his days reading, staying active at the Temple B’nai Israel, and playing softball in a senior league sponsored by the Bellview Nursing Center in Oklahoma City.

“He was a real hero, and he helped a lot of people,” said John Greiner, son-in-law. “His greatest joy was doing things with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Newman’s legacy lives on through his memorabilia, including a fighter similar to one he flew, located at the 45th Infantry Museum. His photograph and biography can be found in the military kiosk of the Science Museum Oklahoma.