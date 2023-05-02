Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, but I cannot provide a rewritten title without knowing the original title. Please provide me with the original title.

Experts Warn: Fentanyl – A Dangerous and Easily Accessible Drug Taking Lives

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has become a major public health concern worldwide due to its high potency, easy availability, and potential for addiction and overdose. Experts are warning about the dangers of fentanyl, with just one consumption leading to addiction and even death.

The drug is being used as a painkiller, but it is also sold illegally on the streets, often mixed with other drugs such as heroin and cocaine, making it even more lethal. The drug can be injected, smoked, snorted, or taken orally, and even a small amount of exposure can be life-threatening.

The Danger of Fentanyl

Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine and 30-50 times more potent than heroin. It is used in medical settings for severe pain management, such as cancer pain, surgery, or injury. However, the drug has gained popularity among drug users who are seeking a stronger high.

Fentanyl is cheap to produce and easy to distribute, making it attractive to drug dealers, who often mix it with other drugs to increase profits. The problem is that users are often unaware that they are taking fentanyl, which can cause a fatal overdose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from 2013 to 2019, drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, rose from 3,105 to 36,509, an increase of more than 1,100%. The problem is not limited to the United States, as many countries around the world are also facing a fentanyl epidemic.

Preventing Fentanyl Overdose and Addiction

Experts agree that the best way to prevent fentanyl overdose and addiction is through education and awareness. It is essential to educate people about the dangers of fentanyl and its potential for addiction and overdose.

Doctors and healthcare providers must also be aware of the risks associated with fentanyl and closely monitor patients who are prescribed the drug. Law enforcement agencies must work to prevent the illegal distribution of fentanyl and other drugs.

In addition, many organizations are working to provide resources and support for those struggling with addiction to fentanyl and other opioids. Treatment options such as medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and counseling can be effective in helping individuals overcome addiction and prevent overdose.

Conclusion

Fentanyl is a dangerous and easily accessible drug that is taking many lives around the world. Its high potency and potential for addiction and overdose make it a major public health concern. Preventing fentanyl overdose and addiction requires education, awareness, monitoring, and treatment options. It is essential to work together to combat the fentanyl epidemic and save lives.

News Source : Hudson

Source Link :Experts warn: Small doses of fentanyl cause death, thousands of people died/