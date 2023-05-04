Death – Obituary News : “Was Aaron Thorsen’s death in The Rookie S5 finale?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Rookie – “Take Back”: A Review

The latest episode of The Rookie, “Take Back,” takes the audience on a thrilling ride as Officer John Nolan and his team investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody. The investigation leads them to uncover a delicate loose end that could jeopardize Officer Celina Juarez’s career.

The episode opens with Nolan and his partner, Officer Lucy Chen, responding to a call about a suspect in police custody who suddenly died. Upon investigation, they find that the suspect was not only a former police officer but also had connections to organized crime. This discovery leads them to suspect that there may be more to the suspect’s death than meets the eye.

As the investigation continues, the team uncovers a lead that could potentially expose Officer Juarez’s past mistakes and jeopardize her career. This storyline adds an additional layer of tension to the episode as the team struggles to balance their duty to the law with their loyalty to their fellow officers.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey and his wife, Luna, take a trip to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique. However, they soon realize that she never made it home the night before. This subplot adds a personal touch to the episode and highlights the struggles that law enforcement officers face in balancing their work and personal lives.

As the episode progresses, the tension builds as the team finds themselves under attack by masked men. The action sequences are well-executed and keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The episode culminates in a shocking cliffhanger that leaves fans wondering if The Rookie has once again killed off a major character.

The performances in “Take Back” are strong, with Nathan Fillion delivering a standout performance as Officer Nolan. The supporting cast also shines, with Melissa O’Neil and Tru Valentino delivering emotional performances as Officers Chen and Jackson, respectively.

Overall, “Take Back” is a thrilling and emotionally-charged episode of The Rookie that showcases the strengths of the series. The episode’s many storylines are well-balanced, and the action sequences are well-executed. Fans of the show will be left eagerly anticipating the next episode and the resolution of the cliffhanger.

News Source : Hidden Remote

Source Link :Did Aaron Thorsen die in The Rookie Season 5 finale?/