Death – Obituary News : Was Al Capone Imprisoned for Life? Arrest and Charges

Al Capone was a notorious crime lord who ruled the underworld during the Prohibition era in the United States. He was sentenced to prison at the age of 33, ending his seven-year reign as a crime lord. Capone’s parents were Italian immigrants who settled in New York City in 1899. As a youngster, he joined the Five Points Gang and started working as a bouncer in places frequented by organized crime, like brothels. Early in his twenties, Capone relocated to Chicago and worked as Johnny Torrio’s bodyguard and trusted factotum.

Torrio was the leader of the Outfit’s predecessor, a criminal organization that provided illegal alcohol while enjoying political protection from the Unione Siciliana. Capone’s fight with the North Side Gang significantly influenced his rise and demise. After being nearly slain by North Side gunmen, Torrio retired and gave Capone authority. Capone grew the bootlegging operation by using increasingly brutal methods. Still, he appeared safe from law enforcement thanks to his mutually beneficial relationships with Mayor William Hale Thompson and the Chicago Police Department.

Arrest and Charge Details of Al Capone

Capone was accused of committing 22 tax evasion crimes by federal officials, who were determined to put him in prison. In 1931, he was found guilty on five counts. The judge accepted Capone’s admissions of his income and unpaid taxes, made during earlier negotiations to pay the government taxes he owed, as evidence during a highly publicized case. He was found guilty and given an eleven-year federal prison term. His grounds for appeal were bolstered by a Supreme Court decision after his conviction. After being found guilty, he replaced his defense team with tax law specialists, but his appeal eventually fell short.

On November 16, 1939, Capone was granted his release from prison due to his deteriorating health. He was then sent to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to treat syphilitic paresis. Johns Hopkins declined to treat him due to his shady reputation, but Union Memorial Hospital was ready to accept him as a patient. After receiving inpatient and outpatient care for a few weeks, a very ill Al Capone left Baltimore on March 20, 1940, and went to his House in Palm Island, Florida.

It was too late for him to repair the damage to his brain, but it helped halt the disease’s progression. A Baltimore psychiatrist and his doctor evaluated Capone in 1946, concluding he had a 12-year-old child’s mentality. He passed away after spending his final years with his wife and grandchildren at his Palm Island, Florida estate. Having a stroke on January 21, 1947, was Capone. He started to feel better and regain consciousness, but he also developed bronchopneumonia.

On January 22, Capone experienced a cardiac arrest, and on January 25, his heart gave out due to apoplexy. He passed away at home, surrounded by his family. He was initially interred in Chicago’s Mount Olivet Cemetery. Capone’s bones were transferred to Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, in 1950, together with his Father, Gabriele, and brother, Frank.