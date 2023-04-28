Death – Obituary News : Was David Bragg’s Death a Homicide?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused David Bragg’s death? Was he the victim of murder?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Along Came Sarah’ Explores the Death of David Bragg

The Life and Death of David Bragg

David Bragg was a 43-year-old air force veteran who had recently moved to Garfield, Minnesota, and shared a home with his fiancé, Sarah Donahue, and her two children. However, their relationship began to deteriorate, and on May 9, 2018, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at David’s residence. When deputies arrived, they found David’s body in a living room area downstairs. Sarah claimed she shot David in self-defense after he fired a gun at her, and the authorities cleared her of any charges. However, David’s brother, Daniel Bragg, refused to accept the conclusion and continued to investigate his brother’s death.

Was David Bragg Murdered?

Years later, Sarah Donahue, now known as Sarah Hartsfield, was indicted for the murder of her fifth husband, Joseph Hartsfield, in Texas in 2023. The authorities re-opened David’s case after discovering a pattern in Sarah’s behavior. She had been married five times and engaged to David. Most of her former husbands made ominous claims about their relationship with Sarah, and one of the investigators said, “Everybody wants out of it because they fear for their life.” Sarah claimed in an interview from prison that she had a fight with David regarding her former husband wanting to see their children. She claimed David pointed a gun at her, and she fired blindly at him, fatally shooting him. However, the authorities have not charged her with David’s death.

The Investigation into Sarah Hartsfield

After Sarah’s indictment for the murder of her fifth husband, the authorities went through her chequered past and found numerous alarming claims from her former partners. She pleaded not guilty and is currently held at Chambers County Jail on a $4.5 million bond. The police claimed that Joseph Hartsfield was in a coma for a week before he passed away, and the medical examiner ruled he died of complications of the toxic effects of insulin. The police arrested Sarah on February 3, 2023, and indicted her for first-degree murder.