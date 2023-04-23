Death – Obituary News : Washington Ends Death Penalty Law.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The governor of Washington has signed a bill into law that abolishes the death penalty in the state.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Signs Bill to Abolish Death Penalty

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has signed a bill that officially abolishes the death penalty in the Pacific Northwest state. This comes nearly 10 years after the governor initiated a moratorium on capital punishment and five years after the state supreme court struck it down as “unconstitutional”. The move makes Washington the 23rd state in the US to abolish the death penalty.

In 2018, the court ruled the death penalty arbitrary and racially-based, after a study at the University of Washington found that juries were four times as likely to sentence a Black defendant to death than a non-Black one. Consequently, the court converted the sentences of the eight people on Washington’s death row to life in prison at the time.

Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst stated that, “The death penalty is unequally applied — sometimes by where the crime took place, or the county of residence, or the available budgetary resources at any given point in time, or the race of the defendant.” She went on to say that, “To the extent that race distinguishes the cases, it is clearly impermissible and unconstitutional.”

Neighbouring Idaho is one of 27 states that still allow the death penalty and is the most recent to adopt the use of a firing squad execution amid a shortage of drugs used for lethal injections and controversy around the efficacy of lethal injections. Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and South Carolina also allow firing squads and have collectively executed three condemned prisoners by that method since 1976.

Defense lawyers had long challenged the death penalty on those grounds, noting the state’s worst mass murderers and serial killers, Green River killer Gary Ridgway among them, had received life terms, not death. In a 5-4 ruling in 2006, the justices rejected an argument from a death row inmate that he shouldn’t be executed because Ridgway hadn’t been executed.

Governor Inslee tweeted, “It’s official. The death penalty is no longer in state law. In 2014, I issued a moratorium. In 2018, the state Supreme Court deemed the death penalty unconstitutional. Now in 2023, passage of SB 5087 strikes it entirely from our statutes.”

