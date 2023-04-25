Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of the actor from Only Fools and Horses? Avoid referencing fox.

Kate Saunders Death and Obituary Details: English Author, Actor, and Journalist

The world mourns the death of Kate Saunders, a prize-winning novelist, journalist, and critic who passed away at the age of 62. Saunders was a survivor of loss and suffering throughout her life, but her literary prowess and unwavering spirit continue to inspire us.

Early Life and Career

Katharine Mary Saunders, the eldest of six children, was born in 1960 to a Catholic family in London. She attended the Camden School for Girls for her education and was raised on Victorian and Edwardian classic literature.

Before joining the National Theatre in 1987, Saunders worked as an actor, debuting as a police officer in a 1982 episode of Only Fools and Horses. She later published her debut book, The Prodigal Father, at age 26, which won a Betty Trask medal.

Literary Achievements

In addition to her detective novels such as The Mystery of the Sorrowful Maiden, Saunders was twice shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal and won the Betty Trask and Costa Children’s Book awards. Her works, including the Belfry Witches series and Five Children on the Western Front, were adapted for television.

She was a perceptive, unwavering critic who continued to write reviews for the Times and the Jewish Chronicle. She was also a supporter of left-leaning politics and feminism.

Personal Life and Demise

In 1985, Saunders married Philip Wells, and they had a son before divorcing. Her son committed suicide at the age of 19.

Despite her struggles with multiple sclerosis and her son’s tragic death, Saunders continued to write until the end of her life. In her final moments, she was sipping champagne with her friends after receiving the final rites, just as she had lived—courageously, gracefully, and with style.

She is survived by her siblings Etta, Louisa, Ed, and Charlotte, who cared for her practical requirements and helped her continue publishing until the end of her life. Saunders passed away in her home in Archway, London on April 21, 2023.