Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How did his sibling pass away? Avoid referencing any fox.

Michael Weatherly Mourns the Death of His Younger Brother

The internet was shocked by the news of the death of Michael Weatherly’s younger brother, Will Weatherly. Michael, an American actor, producer, director, and musician, is best known for his performances in popular television series such as Dark Angel, NCIS, and Bull.

The Cause of Will Weatherly’s Death

Will Weatherly’s cause of death has not been made public yet. Michael took to Twitter on April 30, 2023, to share the tragic news of his brother’s passing. In his message, Michael shared a photo of himself and Will as young boys having fun on the beach. He said that Will had shed his mortal coil on April 20, 2023, and continued his journey through the universe.

Will was known to enjoy traveling, and his remembrance brings a smile to the faces of his friends and family. Michael received an outpouring of support and condolences from fans and well-wishers across the globe.

Michael Weatherly’s Family

Will Weatherly was not Michael’s only sibling. Michael has four half-sisters and a rarely seen sister named Leigh. He has kept his family life private, but he did share some images and videos from a recent trip to Asia on Twitter.

Michael was born in New York and raised in Fairfield, Connecticut. His parents are Patricia and Michael Weatherly Sr. He has Irish ancestry and attended several schools before quitting to pursue acting.

Will Weatherly’s Personal Life

There is currently no information available about Will Weatherly’s personal life, including whether he was married. Michael, on the other hand, has been married thrice. He first wed Amelia Heinle, his co-star in Loving/The City, in 1995. They had a son in 1996 but split up after a year.

Michael then got engaged to Jessica Alba during the production of Dark Angel in 2001, but they broke up in 2003. He married Dr. Bojana Jankovi in 2009, and they have two children together.

Conclusion

The death of Will Weatherly has left Michael and his family grief-stricken. As the cause of his death is yet to be made public, fans and well-wishers are sending their thoughts and prayers to Michael and his family during this difficult time.