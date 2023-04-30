Death – Obituary News : What Caused His Sibling’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Michael Weatherly’s Younger Brother Will Passes Away

The internet was shocked by the news of the death of Michael Weatherly’s younger brother, Will Weatherly. Michael Weatherly is an American actor, producer, director, and musician best known for his performances in hit television series such as Dark Angel and NCIS.

Michael Weatherly’s Career

Michael Weatherly played Logan Cale in the television series Dark Angel and Anthony DiNozzo in the television series NCIS from 2003 to 2016. He also portrayed Dr. Jason Bull in the courtroom drama Bull from 2016 to 2022. Along with that, he was in Meet Wally Sparks.

Will Weatherly’s Death Cause And Obituary

Michael Weatherly shared the tragic news of his younger brother’s death on Twitter on April 30, 2023. Will Weatherly’s cause of death has not yet been made public. Michael paid tribute to his brother and shared a photo of himself and Will as small boys having fun on the beach.

Michael said his younger brother Will Weatherly passed away on April 20, 2023, and continued his journey through the universe. Will always enjoyed traveling, and his remembrance brings a smile. Michael asked his followers to keep Will’s memory alive and rest in peace.

Michael Weatherly’s Family

Will is not the only sibling of Michael Weatherly. He is one of six siblings, including four half-sisters. Although he has kept his family life private, Michael went on vacation with his infrequently seen sister Leigh in March. Michael’s parents are Patricia and Michael Weatherly Sr., and he has Irish ancestry.

Will Weatherly’s Personal Life

There is currently no information on Will Weatherly’s personal life, including whether he was married. According to Michael’s tweet, Will also loved traveling. Michael, on the other hand, has been married three times. He wed Amelia Heinle in 1995, Jessica Alba in 2001, and Dr. Bojana Jankovi in 2009.

Condolences Pour In

Michael’s tweet about his brother’s death received an outpouring of condolences and messages of grief from his followers. Many people sent thoughts and prayers to Michael and his family during this difficult time.

It is always difficult to lose a loved one, and Will Weatherly’s death is a tragic loss for Michael and his family. Our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.