What was the cause of Luis Deleon’s death? Please avoid referring to any specific news outlet.

The Tragic Death of Luis Deleon: What We Know So Far

Who was Luis Deleon?

Luis Deleon was a 19-year-old Hispanic man from Houston, Texas. He had black hair, brown eyes, was 5 ft. 3 inches tall, and weighed about 150 lbs.

Luis Deleon’s Death Cause

Authorities are still uncertain of the exact cause of Luis Deleon’s death, but they suspect foul play and have classified it as a murder. The autopsy report has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Luis’s family has asked for privacy, prayers, and justice for their son.

What Happened to Luis Deleon?

Luis Deleon died tragically, as confirmed by the discovery of his body in Houston, Texas. His family had been searching for him after he went missing. One family member shared the news on social media, showing the love and sorrow felt by Luis’s mother and girlfriend.

Luis Deleon Missing Person Case

Luis Deleon was reported as missing by the Houston Police Department on April 3, 2023. He had been last seen leaving Avenue I, 7100 Block, at 9 pm that evening. Despite extensive searches and community appeals, Luis was still missing.

Unfortunately, on April 22nd, 2023, his body was found, ending all hopes for a safe homecoming. The police have not released any further details about the circumstances of Luis’s death and disappearance.

