Death – Obituary News : What caused Ronald DeFeo Jr’s death?

What was the cause of Ronald DeFeo Jr’s death? The story of ‘The Amityville Haunting’ was inspired by a serial killer.

More than 45 years later, the story of the Amityville Horror still haunts audiences through various mediums. Netflix’s upcoming series, “Amityville: An Origin Story,” the 1977 novel “The Amityville Horror,” the 1979 film of the same name, and multiple sequels, all draw inspiration from the horrifying story of demonic possession that was reported by George and Kathy Lutz.

The Amityville house was the site of a gruesome mass murder on November 13, 1974. Ronald DeFeo Jr., then 23 years old, killed his parents and four siblings at the three-story colonial located at 112 Ocean Avenue in Long Island, New York. The address was later changed to 108 to discourage tourists. DeFeo Jr. was found guilty of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to six 25-year prison terms.

The Lutz family and their three young children moved into the Amityville house in December 1975, a year after the mass murder. They reported experiencing paranormal activity and believed that the house was possessed by demonic spirits. Their harrowing experience is the inspiration for the numerous adaptations of the Amityville story.

On March 12, 2021, Ronald DeFeo Jr., also known as Butch, passed away at the age of 69 while in custody at the Sullivan Correctional Facility. He was admitted to Albany Medical Center on February 2 for an unknown cause. The Albany County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of his death.

During the trial for the murders, DeFeo Jr.’s attorney argued that he was insane and had heard voices accusing his family of trying to harm him. In a 2006 jailhouse interview, DeFeo Jr. claimed that he only killed his mother, father, and oldest sister, Dawn. He alleged that Dawn had murdered the other siblings before he killed her.

The Amityville story continues to captivate audiences and spark debate about the paranormal and the nature of evil. Despite the passage of time, the horrors of the Amityville house and the events surrounding it still hold a place in the collective memory of those who have heard the story.