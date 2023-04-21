Death – Obituary News : What Caused Saint 14 Voice Actor, Sylvain Lemarie’s Death?

The passing and commemoration of Sylvain Lemarie, the Voice Actor of Saint 14 – What was the cause of his demise?

Sylvain Lemarie Death: Everything You Need to Know

Sylvain Lemarie, a French voice actor and director known for his work in dubbing, passed away on April 20, 2023, at the age of 71. In this article, we will provide you with all the latest updates on his death.

Sylvain Lemarie’s Career

Lemarie was a well-known voice actor in France, having dubbed many famous actors such as Ron Perlman, Clancy Brown, James Remar, Dan Lauria, Jonathan Goldstein, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Robert Davi. Moreover, he was an excellent voice actor for animated series and voiced the Reaper in Billy and Mandy: Adventurers from Beyond and Java in Martin Mystere. Additionally, he had worked in many video games.

Sylvain Lemarie Death and Obituary

Sylvain Lemarie’s death has left his fans in shock. He had lent his voice to a wide array of TV shows, films, video games, and animated series, making it difficult for his audience to accept his death. However, some people were suspicious of his death news, claiming it might be a hoax.

According to sources, Lemarie passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. His death was a significant loss to the entertainment industry. Many of his fans and acquaintances shared their condolences on social media platforms and expressed their feelings towards him.

Survivors

After Sylvain Lemarie’s death, he left his wife Anne Marbeau behind. She is also an actress who has been involved in many well-known TV shows.

Tributes to Sylvain Lemarie

Fans took to social media to express their feelings and memories of Sylvain Lemarie. One of his followers shared his picture and captioned it, “You probably knew Bernard who just wanted to make love, but perhaps unknowingly, you also knew Sylvain Lemarié, aka Java of the Caves, the General in South Park, a voice of Ron Perlman!”

Another follower said, “You were one of the first voice actors in the anime world that I knew through Fullmetal Alchemist in 2003. You were our Ron Perlman more than once, but also the bravest of the Fishman. You have entered the pantheon of the great voices I will miss.”

Final Words

Sylvain Lemarie was a gifted voice actor and director, and his death is a massive loss to the dubbing and entertainment industry. We hope this article has provided you with a better understanding of Sylvain Lemarie’s life, career, and untimely death. Rest in peace, Sylvain Lemarie!