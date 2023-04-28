Death – Obituary News : What Caused Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s Death? Quran Reciter Passes Away at 38

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What Was the Reason Behind Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s Demise? Quran Reciter Sheikh Abdullah Kamal Passes Away at the Age of 38.

Remembering Sheikh Abdullah Kamal: The Blind Quran Reciter Who Touched Hearts

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal, a well-known Quran reciter and scholar, recently passed away at the young age of 38. His demise has left the Islamic community in great shock. Despite being blind from birth, Sheikh Abdullah Kamal was an exceptional child who went on to become a renowned Quran reciter and scholar, holding positions at mosques and universities, as well as in the media.

Early Life and Achievements

Born in 1985 in Egypt, Sheikh Abdullah Kamal was a determined individual who memorized the entire Quran with his best efforts and determination. He did not even need the Louis Braille system to recite the holy book. During his melodic and unfeigned recitation of the Quran, people broke into tears. His soft, melodious recitation filled the atmosphere with the vibes of peace and bliss. He influenced enormous crowds with his captivating recitation.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal earned his degree from Al Fayoum University in 2005 and then joined the faculty at Dar Al Uloom. He was known for presiding over the Taraweeh prayers in the mosque of Badr Al Islami and was a speaker in a mosque in Al Kiman. Additionally, he offered many courses on the Al Rahma channel. The Sheikh also won first place in a contest held by the television network Fajr named Mizmar Al Dawud.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s Passing

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal passed away at the young age of 38, leaving the Islamic community in mourning. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Muh’d Ballo Aljibowiyh announced the sad news of his passing away on a Facebook post.

Tributes and Condolences

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s death has left a void in the Islamic community. People are sending tributes and posing their heartfelt sentiments for him on various social media platforms. He was an inspiration to all and will be remembered forever for his contribution to the Islamic world.

In conclusion, Sheikh Abdullah Kamal will always be remembered for his exceptional talent and his ability to touch hearts with his recitation of the Quran. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.