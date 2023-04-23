Death – Obituary News : What caused the boxer’s death? Updates.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Talented Young Boxer Oran Gethins Dies in Tragic Car Accident

The boxing community in Ireland is mourning the loss of Oran Gethins, a talented young boxer in his 20s who died in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Rathbraughan region of Sligo. Previously, Oran, who was the adored son of Andrew and Maeve, lived in Rockvalley, Dromahair, County Leitrim. His sister posted a heart-wrenching tribute to her beloved brother on social media.

How Did Oran Gethins Die?

Oran Gethins died in a single-car incident that took place at Rathbraughan, a small community west of Sligo, in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later brought to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital. The local coroner has been notified, and Gardaí are investigating the incident. Authorities are asking for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing for road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Tributes Pour in for Oran Gethins

The Sean McDermott Boxing Club in Manorhamilton paid tribute to Oran, describing him as “a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring” who was “always willing to learn.” They extended their heartfelt condolences to Oran’s father Sandy, mother Maeve, younger brother Zac, and the extended Gethins and Gallagher family. The Connacht Boxing Council and the Gateway Boxing Club also sent their sympathy to Oran’s family.

Members of the Dromahir community, where Oran was a well-known sportsman, expressed their shock and sadness. They remembered Oran as a multi-talented sportsman and a title-winning boxer. They also extended their heartfelt condolences to Oran’s family during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, particularly when it is someone as talented and promising as Oran Gethins. The entire boxing community in Ireland is mourning his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.