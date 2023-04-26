Death – Obituary News : What caused the death of former Disney executive Dave Hollis?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Dave Hollis, the former chief of Disney Distribution? Autopsy report discloses details.

Former Disney Distribution Chief Dave Hollis Died of Toxic Effects of Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl, According to Autopsy Report

Dave Hollis, the former Disney Distribution Chief responsible for re-launching major series like Star Wars and Avengers, passed away in February 2023. The autopsy report revealed that Hollis died due to the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl.

On February 14, 2023, Hollis’ family confirmed his sudden death via a statement to the Los Angeles Times. He was hospitalized for heart problems before passing away at his home in Texas. Hollis’ cause of death was ruled as an accident after he was found unresponsive and the medical examiner declared him dead at the scene.

The autopsy report indicated that atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure were additional factors leading to his death. The report also revealed that Hollis had an enlarged and dilated heart, a history of drug abuse, high blood pressure, depression, and alcohol use disorder.

According to the autopsy report, “Mr. Hollis’ underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine.”

Hollis was previously married to influencer Rachel Hollis, and they announced their split in June 2020. They had four children together. Rachel recently opened up about how she is helping her kids deal with the loss of their father. She emphasized that “whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you. You are allowed to feel those feelings.”

In the wake of Hollis’ passing, many have expressed grief and condolences. Hollis was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, and his contributions to launching major franchises earned him recognition and respect. His untimely death is a tragic loss, and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

