Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Death of the Egyptian Reciter?

Remembering Sheikh Abdullah Kamal

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal, a true genius in the art of Quran recitation, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire people for years to come. His heartfelt and melodious recitation of the Quran touched the hearts of countless individuals.

A Remarkable Life

Despite being born blind in 1985, Sheikh Abdullah Kamal refused to let his physical disability define him. He used the Louis Braille system to memorize the entire Quran and became a respected scholar and reciter.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s exceptional work in the field of religious media cannot be looked down upon. He hosted a popular television show called Nabadat Al Shaeir and participated in the presentation of another program called Almuqri’at. His mesmerizing tilawah drew large crowds who came together to pray in peace and sincerity, moved by the beauty of his recitation.

An Influential Voice

Sheikh Abdullah Kamel was a prominent figure in the world of religious media, having hosted a popular television program on Al Rahma and contributed to the presentation of Almuqri’at. These roles established him as an influential voice within the Arab community, with his knowledge, wisdom, and humility endearing him to many people.

He pursued his higher education at Al Fayoum University, where he graduated in 2005. Following his graduation, he joined the faculty of Dar Al Uloom, which was a part of the same university.

Condolences and Mourning

The death of Sheikh Abdullah Kamel has left a void in the hearts of countless individuals throughout the Arab world. The news of his passing quickly spread through social media, prompting an outpouring of condolences to his family and loved ones.

Despite the widespread attention given to Abdullah Kamel’s death, the cause of his passing has yet to be disclosed.

A Legacy That Lives On

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal will be remembered for his exceptional recitation of the Quran, his dedication to his work in religious media, and his inspiring life story. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannah and give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this loss. Ameen.