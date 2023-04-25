Death – Obituary News : What Caused the Decline of Dance Movies?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to the decline in popularity of dance movies?

Why Dance Movies Hold a Special Place in Our Hearts

The Timeless Appeal of Dance Movies

Movies like Dirty Dancing, Footloose, Flashdance, and Saturday Night Fever have left an indelible mark on pop culture. While dance remains prominent in movies and television shows like Dance Moms and World of Dance, the iconic dance movie genre has seen little new material since the 2000s. Even franchises like Step Up and Honey debuted over 15 years ago.

Dance as Subversion in Iconic Dance Movies

Dance has served as a tool of subversion in iconic dance movies like Footloose and Dirty Dancing. In the former, newcomer Ren McCormack leads a rebellion against a faction of townspeople intent on keeping dance illegal. In the latter, dance provides the backdrop for the romance between Baby and Johnny, who fall in love at secret dance rendezvous that subvert classism. These themes carry over to other classics like Saturday Night Fever and Flashdance, which often feature a main character with a vision to become a dancer.

The Romance of Dance Fades

The rise of commercial dance in shows like Dance Moms and TikTok dance trends has made dance less novel as a movie device, leading to a decline in the dance movie genre. While newer dance movies like Step Up and Honey continue to maintain a romanticized quality, their cheesiness and simplicity lack the charm of older dance movies. The normalization of dance through TikTok and reality TV has also taken away some of the mystique dance once held.

The Enduring Impact of Dance Movies

Despite the decline of the dance movie genre, its cultural impact lives on forever. Dance movies carry themes of rebellion, romance, and a vision to live one’s dreams that resonate with audiences to this day. The nostalgia they evoke continues to inspire and entertain, even if the genre itself may never return to its former glory.