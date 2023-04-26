Death – Obituary News : What caused Toccoa city commissioner Jeanette Jamieson’s death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Toccoa city commissioner Jeanette Jamieson, and how did it occur?

Longtime Municipal Leader Jeanette Jamieson Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Jeanette Jamieson, a beloved political figure from Northeast Georgia. Jeanette passed away at the age of 81 at her home on Tuesday, April 25. We extend our sincere condolences to her family during this difficult time.

Who was Jeanette Jamieson?

Jeanette Jamieson was a trusted leader in Georgia politics for over two decades. She served as an elected member of the Georgia House of Representatives for 24 years and was the first woman in Georgia history to serve as the governor’s floor leader during her time in the legislature. She also chaired a significant committee and was a successful advocate for rural development, which earned her recognition from President George W. Bush with the President’s Award for Innovative Government.

Jeanette also served as the mayor of Toccoa for six years and as commissioner for Stephens County during her political career. At the time of her passing, she was an active member of the Toccoa City Commission.

What Was Jeanette Jamieson’s Cause of Death?

The exact cause of Jeanette Jamieson’s death has not been revealed. We ask that you respect her family’s privacy during this difficult time. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Tributes to Jeanette Jamieson

Many individuals have expressed their deep sympathies for Jeanette Jamieson and her loved ones. One person, Peggy, wrote: “She was a wonderful lady. R.I.P., Jeanette.” Another person, Jeanette Payne, wrote: “Praying for her friends and family.”

It is always heartbreaking to lose someone we love. However, we must remember that death is a natural part of life. We send our thoughts and prayers to Jeanette’s family, friends and loved ones. May she rest in eternal peace.

