Death – Obituary News : What Happened to Elise Dallemagne?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Elise Dallemagne’s death? Was she murdered?

What Happened to Belgian Backpacker Elise Dallemange?

In April 2017, residents of Koh Tao Island in Thailand witnessed a gruesome incident involving Belgian backpacker Elise Dallemange. Her partially naked body was found in a wooded area near Tanote Bay and had already been partially eaten by lizards by the time first responders arrived. The podcast ‘Death Island’ chronicles the incident and the police investigation into her death.

Who was Elise Dallemange?

Elise was a native of Belgium and a member of the Sathya Sai Baba cult. She had been traveling around Asia for two years and was staying in a yoga and tantra retreat on Koh Phangan before her death.

The Investigation

Initial reports indicated that Elise was found with a rope around her neck, leading police to conclude that she had taken her own life. However, subsequent reports did not mention the rope, and an autopsy later revealed that she had died of asphyxiation.

Elise’s mother, Michele, claimed that her daughter sounded normal during their last phone call and insisted that she couldn’t have died by suicide. When authorities learned that Elise had booked a pass to Thailand’s Chumphon province on the mainland and her luggage had arrived there after her death, they reopened the investigation.

The police discovered that Elise had checked into a hotel on Koh Tao under a false name and refused to show her passport. Hours after she checked in, three bamboo huts, including the one Elise was staying in, caught on fire. Elise managed to escape and checked into another hotel, where she booked a ticket to Bangkok. She was supposed to leave the island on April 24 but was found dead on April 27.

A source from Bangkok’s Crime Suppression Division revealed that Elise had attempted to take her own life on April 4, 2017, on a train platform. The police released CCTV footage showing Elise’s final moments walking along a path near where her body was found.

Was Elise Dallemange Killed?

The Thai police considered the cause of Elise’s death to be suicide, but her mother and many others who knew her vehemently disagreed. No new evidence has surfaced, and the case remains unsolved.

Related: Christina Annesley: How Did She Die? Was She Killed?