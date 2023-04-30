Death – Obituary News : What Happened to Karl Schmidt of Michigan?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Karl Schmidt from Michigan has passed away. It is unclear what led to his death. However, his loved ones are mourning his loss.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Karl Schmidt: Michigan Obituary and Death

Early Life and Career

Karl Schmidt was born on December 17, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, to his parents “Dutch” and “Sassy” Schmidt. Karl’s father owned and operated Sassy Marina in Algonac, and Karl followed in his footsteps, proudly managing and operating the marina throughout his working life.

Passions and Talents

Karl had many passions and talents, including snowmobiling, flying his private plane, sailing Michigan waters, and riding his vintage motorcycle. He participated in over 20 years of Mackinac races and was an avid Euchre player who always had a good story to share. Above all, Karl was a dedicated family man who cherished spending time with his beloved canine companion, Peanut.

Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

On April 25, 2023, Karl passed away at the age of 64, leaving behind his cherished wife, Vickie, and their children Stephanie, Kyle Dexter, Kyle and Stephanie Schmidt, and stepson Nick Cody, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, Sarah, Charlie, and Cora. Karl’s siblings, Russell and Ginny Schmidt, and Glen and Robin Schmidt, along with many nieces and nephews, also mourned his passing.

The cremation arrangements for Karl were entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home in Mt. Clemens, and a celebration of his life was held on June 3, 2023, with details pending. In his memory, the family requested doing a good deed for someone else.

The Legacy of a Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Karl’s relationship with his wife, Vickie, was one of the most critical things in his life. They shared a deep and enduring love for each other, and Karl always prioritized their happiness and well-being above all else. He was a devoted and loving father who supported his children in all their endeavors and cherished spending time with his grandchildren, watching them grow and learn.

Karl’s dedication to his family was undeniable, and he frequently sought opportunities to spend quality time with them, whether traveling together, participating in family events, or sharing moments of joy and laughter at home. He also adored his faithful canine companion, Peanut, and could often be seen caring for him.

Conclusion

Karl Schmidt was a man of many talents, passions, and a dedicated family man. His legacy lives on through his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.