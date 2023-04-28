Death – Obituary News : What Happened to Paul Vautin?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What occurred with Paul Vautin’s death hoax?

Paul Vautin Death Hoax: The Truth Behind the Rumors

A Brief Background on Paul Vautin

Paul Vautin is a well-known Australian football commentator who joined the Nine Network in 1992. He is renowned for his commentary on rugby league, and he co-hosted The Footy Show with Peter Sterling from 1994 to 2017. Vautin played for the Queensland State of Origin team and the Australian Kangaroos in tests. Additionally, he played for Manly-Warringah, St Helens in England, and Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

Paul Vautin Death Hoax: The Truth

Paul Vautin’s death hoax has been a hot topic among people lately. However, the truth is that he is not dead, and it’s just a hoax. The only death that is related to him is that of his brother, Geoffrey Vautin, who passed away at a care facility in Brisbane. Geoffrey was a Down syndrome sufferer, and his passing came only two days after his brother’s remarks about him. Paul Vautin revealed that he would never purposefully make fun of someone with a disability and that his brother would be “sadly missed but always remembered”.

Paul Vautin’s Health Update in 2023

Paul Vautin, a legendary figure in Manly, received shocking news after showing up to the doctor with a rash on his face – he has cancer. Vautin missed the network’s coverage of the State of Origin series due to his illness. He advises Australians to take better care of their skin and have any lumps or bumps examined by a physician.

Controversy Surrounding The Footy Show

The Footy Show and Vautin have been in the hot seat recently due to the controversy surrounding the show’s alleged mocking of disabled people. 2GB presenter Ray Hadley accused the show of deliberately mocking the disabled, which Nine has refuted. Despite this, it has not been an easy week for Vautin and The Footy Show.

Conclusion

Paul Vautin is a legendary figure in Australian football and has been the subject of much interest lately. While the rumors of his death are false, his brother did pass away. Additionally, Vautin’s recent cancer diagnosis has been a shock to many. The controversy surrounding The Footy Show’s alleged mocking of disabled people has also been a significant issue for Vautin and the show.