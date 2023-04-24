Death – Obituary News : What Killed Jackson in The Rookie?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rookie Actor Titus Makin Jr.’s Character Jackson West Dies

Titus Makin Jr. played the character Jackson West in ABC’s police procedural series ‘The Rookie’. Jackson joins the LAPD after graduating top of his class at the Police Academy. At the start of the show, Jackson is seen as naive since his father is Commander West, head of the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division. However, he quickly proves himself and earns his place at the Mid-Wilshire station.

One of Jackson’s major cases involves bringing down Doug Stanton, a racist police officer. Stanton lets criminals nearly kill Jackson before being taken down. Jackson becomes a fan favorite, but heartbreakingly dies in the fourth season.

How Did Jackson Die?

The third season introduces Sandra de La Cruz AKA La Fiera, a crime boss who has the ambition of becoming the most influential crime boss in Los Angeles. Detective Angela Lopez starts to investigate La Fiera, which puts her plans under threat. La Fiera’s gang abducts Angela and Jackson before the wedding, as they were seen as threats to the Fiera’s plans.

The fourth season premiere shows footage from a security camera of Armando shooting Jackson dead. Armando then places Jackson’s body in the trunk of a car. Angela and her baby survive, but Jackson is the only casualty of the incident. Jackson scratches Armando before dying, with his DNA found under Jackson’s fingernails. Wade Grey and others find a match, and Armando is taken into custody as Jackson’s colleagues mourn his death. Angela names her son after Jackson to honor his memory and love for her.

Titus Makin Jr.’s Exit from ‘The Rookie’

Titus Makin Jr’s exit paved the way for Jackson’s death. Makin Jr. decided to leave the show due to his concerns about playing a cop on the show in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The show’s creator, Alexi Hawley, understood Makin Jr.’s concerns and chose to write Jackson’s death into the show. The decision was made after considering the impact Jackson had on the show and honoring his memory.

Although Jackson’s character is no longer on the show, fans can still look forward to new episodes of ‘The Rookie’ that promise exciting and intriguing cases for its characters, particularly Angela Lopez.