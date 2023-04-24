Death – Obituary News : What was Candice Coleman’s cause of death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the reason behind Candice Coleman’s death? How did she pass away?

Remembering Candice Coleman – A Remarkable Journalist

Early Life and Career

Candice Coleman was a talented journalist who made a name for herself during her tenure at News4Jax between 1999 and 2001. Born and raised in Brunswick, Georgia, Coleman relocated to Jacksonville to pursue her career in journalism. Her dedication and strong work ethic quickly earned her a reputation as a skilled and reliable reporter, and she covered a wide range of stories, from hurricanes to high school sports.

During her time at News4Jax, Coleman endeared herself to her colleagues with her amicable demeanor and unwavering commitment to her work. She always believed in giving her best and fearless embracing new experiences.

Expanding Horizons

After leaving News4Jax, Coleman moved to Orlando and joined WKMG, where she continued to refine her journalistic skills. Her passion for storytelling also led her to venture into writing and public relations, where she assisted organizations in crafting and disseminating their messages. Despite her temporary departure from the news industry, her reputation as a remarkable journalist lived on.

One of Coleman’s most memorable on-air moments was when she drove a nuclear submarine, which showcased her eagerness to take on diverse experiences.

A Tragic Passing

Coleman passed away at the age of 52 on a Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer. Her untimely death serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact cancer can have on individuals and their families. While her passing is a great loss, we must remember to prioritize timely diagnosis and treatment in combating this disease.

In her last moments, Coleman’s fiancé, Keith Petrofsky, was by her side, a testament to the strong bond they shared. Her son Logan and best friend Nesia Campbell were also by her side throughout the weekend.

Celebrating a Life and Legacy

Coleman may have left us too soon, but she will always be remembered for her passion, dedication, and infectious smile that touched the hearts of those around her. Her contributions to the field of journalism will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations.

While funeral arrangements for Coleman have yet to be announced, it is clear that her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones and all those who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

Rest in peace, Candice Coleman. Your spirit lives on.