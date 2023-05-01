Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death and obituary for the lead singer of the Carsan band, without referencing Fox?

Legendary Australian musician, songwriter, and actor Broderick Smith has passed away at the age of 75. Smith, who was born in England but immigrated to Australia as a young child, began his musical career with the renowned Adderley Smith Blues Band in 1966. He played in three renowned Australian bands: Broderick Smith’s Big Combo (1979–1988), The Dingoes (1973–1979), and the blues group Carson (1971–1973).

Smith recorded fifteen albums, nine under his own name, in Australia, Canada, and the United States. He worked with Cat Stevens, Jimmy Barnes, Steve Cropper, The Memphis Horns, Buffy Saint Marie, Phil Ochs, Ted Egan, Tommy and Phil Emmanuel, and many others. Smith wrote over 200 songs, and he wrote nearly all of the lyrics for his solo albums.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but his website reported that he passed away “peacefully at home” with heartfelt condolences offered to his family and friends. Tributes flooded social media after the news of his passing broke out.

Smith is the father of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s keyboardist Ambrose Kenny-Smith, who performs vocals, harmonica, and keyboards in King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and The Murlocs. All of the songs and narration of King Gizzard’s second album, “Eyes Like the Sky,” were written and performed by Broderick.

In addition to his musical career, Smith also acted on stage in the 1973 Australian version of the rock opera, Tommy, and in minor roles in 1990s TV series. Broderick Smith was admitted to the ARIA Hall of Fame as a member of The Dingoes in August 2009.

Tributes poured in for the late musician, with fans and fellow artists expressing their sadness and admiration for his work. Broderick Smith’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Australian musicians and music lovers.