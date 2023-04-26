Death – Obituary News : What was the cause of death for the legendary artist?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alfredo Arreguin, the Talented Mexican Postwar & Contemporary Artist, Passes Away at 88

Alfredo Arreguin, renowned for his ornate and vibrant paintings that featured depictions of plants and animals, passed away at the age of 88 on April 26, 2023. The family members of the Seattle-based painter announced this sad news on social media, leading to an outpouring of love and tributes directed towards the deceased artist, who is being remembered for his eternal influence on the contemporary art world even after his passing.

Born in Morelia, in the Mexican state of Michoacán, Arreguin moved to the United States at the age of 22 to study at the University of Washington, earning degrees in liberal arts and fine arts. Shortly after, he established himself as an artist in Seattle, where he lived since 1956. According to him, the magic of the jungle had a strong influence on his work, which is often decorated with intricate patterns that are best viewed up close.

Over the course of five decades, Arreguin received numerous honors and awards, including the Ohtli Award, the highest accolade given by the Mexican government for services rendered to the Mexican community abroad. His works can be seen in the collections and museums of various countries, including Mexico, Spain, and the United States. In 2018, the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art showcased “Alfredo Arreguin: Life Patterns,” a retrospective exhibition of his work.

Arreguin’s passing caused an outpouring of grief on social media, with many admirers and artists expressing their heartfelt condolences. Although his cause of death was not disclosed by his family, the impact of his contributions to the contemporary art world will continue to inspire and influence emerging artists for generations to come.

Tributes flood in for Alfredo M. Arreguin

Upon hearing the news of the passing of the great Chicano artist Alfredo Arreguin, admirers, and those to whom he was a mentor, expressed their condolences on social media.

Mercedes Garcia, a family member, announced the death and thanked everyone for their good wishes. Meanwhile, many artists and art enthusiasts paid tribute to the talented painter:

“Rest in Peace, Master” – Mercedes Garcia

“He was an amazing artist and an inspirational human being” – Deseo Carmon

“Alfredo Arreguin, a master of multicolored painting and a fantastic person, has passed. May he rest in power.” – Susan Du

“Farewell to a great artist and a kind and loving soul. Rest in soulful splendor, dear maestro.” – Francesca Sundsten

Alfredo Arreguin – the artist, the human being – made an irreplaceable impact on the world of art, leaving behind him an unforgettable legacy.