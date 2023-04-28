Death – Obituary News : What Was the Cause of S Club 7 Member’s Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic News: S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dies at Age 46, Weeks Before Band’s Comeback Tour- Police Rule Out Foul Play as Cause Remains Unknown

Paul Cattermole’s Rise to Fame

Paul Cattermole, a British artist, actor, and television personality, gained fame as a member of the world-renowned pop group S Club 7 in 1998. The band achieved immense success with chart-topping tracks like “Bring It All Back,” “S Club Party,” and “Don’t Stop Movin’.” They also appeared in their television shows, “Miami 7,” “L.A. 7,” and “Hollywood 7,” which aired between 1999 and 2002. After the band disbanded in 2003, Cattermole pursued a solo music career and performed in various stage productions, including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “The 12 Tenors.” In 2014, Cattermole rejoined the band for their reunion tour, and he was scheduled to return for a second reunion tour in 2023 before his untimely death.

Paul Cattermole’s Untimely Death

Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 member, passed away at age 46. He was found at his home in Dorset on April 6, and his family and the band have released a statement expressing their sadness at his unexpected passing. According to the statement, the cause of death for Paul Cattermole is not yet known, but Dorset Police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances. The family, friends, and fellow members of S Club have asked for privacy during this difficult time. Meanwhile, his bandmates have expressed their profound grief and devastation on social media, stating that no words describe their loss.

The Life of Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole was born to his parents, Gerald and Liz Cattermole, on March 7, 1977, in St Albans, Hertfordshire, England. During his childhood, Cattermole’s grandfather worked at Abbey Road Studios in London, which sparked his interest in a music career. He also has a sibling, a sister named Sarah Cattermole. Similarly, Cattermole and his future S Club 7 bandmate, Hannah Spearritt, met in 1994 as National Youth Music Theatre members. At that time, Cattermole was 17, while Spearritt was 14, and they both appeared in the production of Pendragon. In May 2001, they started dating, but they kept their relationship a secret for the first six months. In November 2001, they publicly announced their romance, with the support of their S Club colleagues. Although Cattermole left the group in 2002, they continued to date until early 2006, after which they parted ways. However, they rekindled their relationship briefly in 2015, but it didn’t last long, and they broke up again after a few months. Cattermole resided in Swanage, Dorset, where his family lived.

A Career Overview of Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole’s career in music began in 1998 when he became a member of the famous pop group S Club 7. After the band disbanded in 2003, Cattermole embarked on a solo music career, releasing a few singles that didn’t succeed, like S Club 7. He also appeared in several stage productions, including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “The 12 Tenors.”