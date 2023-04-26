Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the reason behind the demise of the renowned artist? What can you say about their obituary without referencing fox?

Renowned Mexican Artist Alfredo Arreguin Passes Away at 88

Alfredo Arreguin, the famous Mexican Postwar & Contemporary artist passed away at the age of 88. Let’s take a closer look at how the legendary artist died.

How Did Alfredo Arreguin Die?

Alfredo Arreguin, a painter based in Seattle, known for his lush, ornate, vibrant paintings with depictions of both plants and animals, passed away on April 26, 2023. This sad news was announced by his family members today. Friends and coworkers of Alfredo reminds him on social media following his passing. Mercedes Garcia posted the death of Alfredo on posting the following statement:

With deep sadness, the family of Maestro Alfredo M. Arreguin shares the news of his passing. Alfredo was a wonderful person and a great artist. His family is planning a celebration of his life. Details to come. Rest in Peace, Master.

Who Was Alfredo Arreguin?

Alfredo Arreguin was a Chicano Legend in the Pacific Northwest. He was a great artist and his artworks are frequently coated in layers of intricate patterns that are best viewed up close; Arregun symbolizes these layers as “lace-like screens.” According to him, “The magic of the jungle has had a strong influence on my work.” Arregun was born in the Mexican state of Michoacán, in Morelia. At the age of 22, he moved to the US to study at the University of Washington, earning degrees in 1967 in liberal arts and 1969 in fine arts. He then established himself as an artist in Seattle, where he has lived since 1956. He served in Korea for thirteen months after being enlisted into the American Army. He spent a week of R&R in Japan twice during that time.

His stay in Korea and Japan, he stated, “opened my eyes to the visual richness of their culture; some elements of their art and designs would influence my work many years later.” Over the course of five decades, he has received numerous honors and awards, including one from the University of Washington, one from Mexico, and the Ohtli Award, the highest award given by the Mexican government for services rendered to the Mexican community abroad. His works can be found in collections and museums all over the world, including those in Mexico and Spain, the National Portrait Gallery, the American Art Museum, the Seattle Art Museum, and the Tacoma Art Museum (all of which are located in Washington, D.C.). “Alfredo Arregun: Life Patterns,” a retrospective exhibition of his work, was shown in 2018 at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art.

Alfredo Arreguin Cause of Death

Although Alfredo’s cause of death was not disclosed by his family yet, tributes flooded social media after his demise news broke out.

Deseo Carmin posted this news, saying, “I have just learned about the passing of my dear friend Maestro Alfredo M. Arreguin. What an amazing artist and inspirational human being he was… I am grateful to have had the opportunity to have worked with him on one of my Frida Flamenca videos and most of all, the honor to have had his friendship and mentoring. You will be truly missed, my dear Maestro…”

Conclusion

The art world has lost a great talent with the passing of Alfredo Arreguin. His intricate patterns and vibrant colors will continue to inspire and be appreciated for generations to come. This is a significant loss to the Mexican and American art communities that he deeply impacted through his work.