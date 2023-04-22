Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When did Bob Saget pass away? – En Mohtawad

Please avoid referencing Fox in your response.

Bob Saget: The Comedian and Actor Known for Full House Dies at 65

Bob Saget, widely known for his role as Danny Tanner in the popular sitcom “Full House,” has passed away at age 65. The comedian was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2022. His family stated that he died from head trauma sustained in a fall.

Initial reports indicated that Saget tested positive for Covid-19 prior to his death. However, the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, Dr. Joshua Stephany, stated that Saget’s passing was due to blunt force trauma and that Covid-19 may have been a contributing factor.

Bob Saget’s Career and Life

Bob Saget began his career as a stand-up comedian and later gained fame for his role in “Full House” as Danny Tanner, the loving father trying to raise his three daughters alongside his brother-in-law and friend.

In addition to his work on “Full House,” Saget was also known for his raunchy and irreverent comedy style, which contrasted sharply with his television persona. He hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including roles in “Half Baked,” “Entourage,” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Saget was also a tireless advocate for various philanthropic causes, including the Scleroderma Research Foundation and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

The Tragic Loss of Bob Saget

The news of Bob Saget’s passing has shocked fans and colleagues alike. Fellow comedians and actors have posted tributes on social media, remembering him as a kind and generous person with a razor-sharp wit.

In a statement, Saget’s family expressed their grief and gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and friends: “Bob was our sweet, loving father, husband, brother, and friend. We ask for privacy and understanding as we cope with his loss.”

As the world mourns the loss of this talented comedian, his legacy will endure through his work and the memories he created for generations of fans.