Death – Obituary News : White Supremacist and KKK Leader Thomas Robb Dies at Age 77

Thomas Robb Obituary: American White Supremacist and KKK Leader Dies At 77

Thomas Robb, a prominent figure in the white supremacist movement and a leader of the Ku Klux Klan, died at the age of 77 on Thursday, April 20, 2023. His death was announced by a statement from the Fetty organization, which did not disclose the cause of his passing.

A Controversial Figure in American History

Robb was known for his outspoken beliefs in white supremacy and his association with the Christian Identity movement, an extremist organization that promotes the belief that white people are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites. He was a pastor and preacher for the organization, and used his position to preach hate speech against non-whites and Jews.

Robb was also a prominent leader of the KKK, one of the oldest and most infamous hate groups in the United States. He was the national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a faction of the KKK that he helped to revive and grow during the 1980s and 1990s.

Reaction to Robb’s Death

Robb’s death has elicited a range of reactions from different groups and individuals. His supporters within the white supremacist movement have expressed sorrow and sadness at his passing, hailing him as a hero and leader who fought for their cause.

Meanwhile, his opponents have condemned his life and actions, blaming him for spreading hate and division within American society. Many have taken to social media to criticize Robb’s legacy and call for an end to racism and bigotry in all its forms.

A Time for Reflection and Mourning

Regardless of one’s personal beliefs and views on Thomas Robb, his passing marks the end of a controversial chapter in American history. It is a time for reflection and mourning, as his family and loved ones come to terms with his loss.

To those who knew him personally, we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies. May God grant the soul of Thomas Robb repose, and may his family find the strength and comfort they need during this difficult time.

If you would like to send condolences or prayers to the family and friends of Thomas Robb, please do so. They will be immensely appreciated during this trying time.