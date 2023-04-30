Death – Obituary News : Whitehaven High School mourns passing of beloved band director.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Whitehaven High School Band Director, Andre Newsom, Passes Away

Memphis, Tennessee – The Whitehaven High School community is mourning the loss of their beloved band director, Andre Newsom, who passed away recently. Newsom, a father and a graduate of Tennessee State University, was known for his passion for music, his vibrant personality, and his dedication to his students.

MSCS Relations, a public relations firm, released a statement on Newsom’s passing, expressing their condolences to his family and the entire Whitehaven High School community. The statement also highlighted Newsom’s achievements as a musician and his commitment to sharing his knowledge and network with his students.

Newsom’s death has left a void in the lives of his family, friends, and students. The Memphis-Shelby County Schools have provided additional counselors to assist the Whitehaven High community during this difficult time. The school district has also extended its condolences to those who knew and loved Newsom.

The Legacy of Andre Newsom

Newsom was more than just a band director; he was a mentor, a friend, and a role model to his students. He was known for his enthusiasm, energy, and his ability to inspire his students to achieve their full potential. Newsom’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he has touched and the impact he has made on the Whitehaven High School community.

Newsom’s love for music was infectious, and he worked tirelessly to share his passion with his students. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and an accomplished musician whose music was bold and vibrant, much like his personality.

The Whitehaven High School community has lost a great leader, but Newsom’s memory will continue to inspire and motivate his students for years to come.

Support for the Whitehaven High School Community

The loss of Andre Newsom has deeply affected the Whitehaven High School community, and they need the support of the entire Memphis community during this difficult time. Those who knew and loved Newsom are encouraged to share their memories and condolences.

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools have provided additional counselors to assist those who are grieving, and they are committed to providing support to the Whitehaven High community in the days and weeks ahead.

Conclusion

The passing of Andre Newsom has left a void in the lives of his family, friends, and students. Newsom’s legacy will continue to inspire and motivate the Whitehaven High School community for years to come. The Memphis community is encouraged to come together to offer support and condolences to those who knew and loved Newsom during this difficult time.