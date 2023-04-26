Death – Obituary News : Whitney Houston: Life and Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Whitney Houston and what was the cause of her death?

Whitney Houston: The Voice that Captured Millions

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was an American singer, actress, and producer, born on August 9, 1963 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Houston’s mother, Emily “Cissy” Houston, was a Grammy-winning gospel singer, and her father, John Russell Houston Jr., was a city administrator and manager of The Sweet Inspirations. Growing up in a Baptist family, Houston started singing in the church at five years old.

Houston’s Career Takeoff

Whitney’s talent as a singer was discovered early in her childhood, and her career began in 1978 when she provided backing vocals for her mother’s solo record. She eventually decided to pursue a career in fashion but later transitioned to music after releasing her debut album in 1985, produced by Michael Masser, Kashif, Jermaine Jackson, and Narada Michael Walden. Her debut album received critical acclaim and eventually became a massive commercial success in the US and internationally.

Houston’s Success and Legacy

Houston’s reputation as the “The Voice” earned her a unique place in the music industry, and she received many accolades, including two Emmy Awards, six Grammy Awards, 30 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards, among others. She also sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Houston’s life ended tragically on February 11, 2012. She accidentally drowned in her Beverly Hills hotel room, a day before the Grammy Awards ceremony. Houston had a history of drug abuse, and heart problems, as well as drug abuse, contributed to her death.

Despite the tragic end to her life, Whitney Houston remains an icon in the music industry, having broken boundaries and set the bar for future generations of singers. Her hits such as “I Will Always Love You,” “Greatest Love of All,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” continue to inspire fans today.

Whitney Houston’s life and music continue to be celebrated through various projects, including documentaries and tributes. Her legacy will always be remembered, and her voice will never be forgotten.