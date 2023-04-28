Death – Obituary News : Whitney Houston’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Whitney Houston’s death?

Whitney Houston was more than just a great female singer – she was a music icon that will be remembered for generations to come. She was an unparalleled talent, often compared to the legendary Aretha Franklin, and rightly so. Her gift for singing was truly incredible, and it’s unlikely that anyone will come close to matching her talent for a long time. However, her life was not without struggles, and her untimely death at the young age of 48 left a void in the music industry that will never be filled.

Whitney Houston was born on August 9th, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. She came from a musical family with her mother, Emily ‘Cissy,’ being a Grammy-winning Gospel singer, and her cousin being none other than Dionne Warwick. It was no surprise that she developed a love for singing at an early age, beginning to perform in church at just five years old. Her talent was evident even then, and she learned to play the piano around the same time, gaining valuable experience in performing.

It wasn’t until she was 14 that Whitney got her first opportunity to sing outside of the church. She performed at the Manhattan Town Hall in 1978, singing “Tomorrow” from the Broadway classic. Her rendition received a standing ovation, and it was clear that she was destined for greatness. She went on to perform as a backup singer on her mother’s album, which included the hit song “Think It Over,” and it reached #5 on the US Billboard Disco chart.

In the late 70s and early 80s, Whitney became a regular performer with her mother, and it was at one of these performances that she was spotted by a photographer and persuaded to become a model. With her stunning looks and charming personality, she quickly became successful and was one of the only models of color at the time. She graced the covers of Seventeen, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour magazines, further cementing her status as a rising star.

Record companies began to take notice of Whitney’s incredible talent, and in 1983, she signed with Arista Records. Despite not releasing a record, besides a duet with Teddy Pendergrass called “Hold Me” in 1985, she quickly became a force to be reckoned with. Her debut album, the self-titled Whitney Houston, was released in February of 1985 and went 14 times platinum in the US, reaching #1 on the charts. Her second album, Whitney, was not far behind, selling 20 million copies globally and earning her #1 in both the US and the UK.

With these two albums, Whitney Houston became one of the most successful female singers in recording history. She released a series of hit songs, including “How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and “So Emotional,” all of which were #1 hits in the US and earned her one or more platinum discs. In total, she sold over 200 million records worldwide and was known for her vocal ability, earning her the nickname “The Voice.”

Despite all her achievements, Whitney’s life was plagued by addiction to drugs and alcohol. It’s unclear when she began drinking excessively and taking drugs, but it’s known that she struggled with the anxieties associated with fame. Working in the music industry, she was constantly surrounded by temptation, and by her mid to late 20s, she was already in the early stages of addiction. Her marriage to Bobby Brown only accelerated her downward spiral, and their relationship was violent, chaotic, and unpredictable.

Whitney’s drug-taking spiraled out of control, and she was unable to help herself by the early 2000s. Her family felt helpless to assist, and it was a shameful situation that her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown, had to help her with even the most basic tasks. Whitney divorced Bobby Brown in 2007, but her troubles were far from over. She entered rehab on several occasions but was unable to get clean and would quickly relapse.

Whitney’s public performances began to suffer, and it was clear that she was losing her battle with addiction. She revealed her struggles in a heartfelt interview with Oprah in 2009, but it was evident to even the most unobservant of viewers that she was struggling. She entered rehab for the last time in May of 2011, but her PR team’s attempts to spin it as part of her ongoing treatment program were unsuccessful.

Two days before her death, Whitney made her final TV performance with Kelly Price, singing “Jesus Loves Me.” Despite Kelly’s attempts to help her, Whitney tragically died on February 11th, 2012, at the age of 48. Her death was a devastating loss for the music industry and her fans worldwide, but her legacy lives on through her incredible talent and music.