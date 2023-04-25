Death – Obituary News : Whitney Houston’s Death: Cause and Last Words

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

More than a decade after her death, Whitney Houston remains a legendary figure in music and film. But the cause of her death still haunts her fans – despite drowning being listed as the cause of her death, officials are yet to determine how and why she drowned. Whitney Houston was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. She was a record-breaking artist, with her first two albums – 1985 Whitney Houston and 1987 Whitney reaching number one on the Billboard charts. Her music sales exceeded 200 million records worldwide, and she was the only female artist to have seven consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Houston was also a film star, and her debut in the 1992 film “The Bodyguard” earned her a Grammy for Record of the Year. Her song, “I Will Always Love You,” from the soundtrack of “The Bodyguard” remains a best-selling physical single by a female artist. Houston was found dead on February 11, 2012, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. An investigation by officials found that Houston had cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl, and other drugs in her system at the time of her death. Her death was judged an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors. Houston spoke openly about her drug addiction and her struggles with substance abuse. She had also actively worked to overcome addiction in the years leading up to her death. Houston was buried next to her father, John Russell Houston, in Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey. Fans paid their last respects by lining the street with rose petals and chanting “We love you, Whitney!”