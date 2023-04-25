Death – Obituary News : Whitney Houston’s Passing: Cause of Death & Last Words

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the reason for Whitney Houston’s death? How did she pass away and what were her final words?

Whitney Houston was a legendary music artist known as “The Voice”. Her death in 2012, at the age of 48, left fans wondering how she died. While her cause of death was confirmed to be an accidental drowning, how and why it happened remains unknown. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Houston signed with Arista Records at 19 years old and went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide. She had seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and received two Emmys, six Grammys, and 28 Guinness World Records. Houston’s major blockbuster debut was in the 1992 movie, The Bodyguard, where she won a Grammy for Record of the Year for the song “I Will Always Love You” from the movie’s soundtrack. Houston died at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California hours before she was due to perform at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party. The coroner’s office confirmed that Houston had cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl, and other medications in her system at the time of her death. Heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors to her death. Houston had been open about her struggles with drug abuse and her mother, Cissy Houston, wrote in her biography that she had started partying and didn’t really know how to stop. Houston is buried at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, alongside her father who passed away in 2003.