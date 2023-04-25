Death – Obituary News : Who Murdered? Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Conduct Unbecoming’

The Heinous Murder of Jessica Lloyd and Marie-France Comeau

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Conduct Unbecoming’ explores the investigation that ultimately led to the capture of a perpetrator responsible for the heinous rape and murder of two Canadian women, Jessica Lloyd and Marie-France Comeau, in Ontario, Canada.

The Victims

Marie-France Comeau was a Corporal in the Canadian Forces and had a successful career as a flight attendant with the 437 transport squadron at CFB Trenton. She was found murdered inside her home on November 25, 2009.

Jessica Lloyd was a 27-year-old who worked as a Transportation Planner for the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board. She was reported missing on January 29, 2010, and her body was discovered in a shallow grave on February 8, 2010.

The Suspect

Investigators identified distinctive tire tracks left in the snow along the north tree line of Jessica Lloyd’s property, approximately 100 meters north of her home. They were able to narrow it down to a Nissan Pathfinder and later discovered that Canadian Forces Colonel Russell Williams was the owner of the SUV.

The police tailed Williams for two days before calling him in for questioning. After almost ten hours of interrogation, he eventually admitted to both murders. He was also found guilty of sexual harassment, burglary, breaking and entering, forcible confinement, and two counts of sexual assault connected to two separate home invasions near Tweed, Ontario, in September 2009.

The Verdict

Russell was convicted of all charges and sentenced to two concurrent terms of life imprisonment, with no consideration of parole for 25 years, in October 2010.

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Conduct Unbecoming’ delves into the details of the cases and sheds light on the investigation that ultimately led to justice being served for Jessica Lloyd and Marie-France Comeau.