Death – Obituary News : Who Murdered Her? Cause of Death?

What was the cause of her death and who was responsible?

Cold Case Highlight: The Murder of Megan McDonald

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ has been investigating true-crime stories since its premiere in 1992. The show’s ‘Cold Case Highlights’ special focuses on the heinous early 2003 homicide of Middletown student Megan McDonald, which took place in Wallkill, New York. The 20-year-old was brutally attacked and bludgeoned to death. Here are the essential details of the case:

How Did Megan McDonald Die?

Megan McDonald was a kind, loving SUNY Community College-Orange County student, who was working hard to build a good life for herself. On March 14, 2003, her world was turned upside down when she was murdered. She was discovered on a dirt path off Bowser Road in Wallkill, New York, and her autopsy confirmed the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Who Killed Megan McDonald?

The investigations into Megan’s murder began immediately after the discovery of her remains, but no concrete evidence came to light until 2023. NYPD officials and witnesses helped retrace her steps and establish that her ex-boyfriend, Edward “Ed” Holley, was the primary suspect in her murder. He had reportedly been upset when Megan started dating someone new and owed her a substantial amount of money.

The investigation into the murder led detectives to interrogate Edward multiple times over the years. Recently, DNA technology advancements helped tie him to the crime, and he was arrested in 2023, charged with murder in the second degree. There are also allegations of a second suspect, whose identity has never been revealed to the public, but who was present in the vehicle at the time of the murder and aided Holley.

Edward remains not guilty until proven otherwise, and his case is yet to face the real justice system — the courts.

Conclusion

The murder of Megan McDonald is a fascinating case study that highlights the dark and twisted side of human nature. It is a reminder that justice may take years, but eventually, it will be served.