Death – Obituary News : Who was Monu Patel and how did he die?

Monu Patel, BJP Member, Passes Away: Details of the Incident and Investigation

Introduction In this article, we will provide comprehensive information about the passing away of Monu Patel, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh. Patel was the son of BJP MLA Jalamsingh Patel and the nephew of Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. Here are the details of the incident and the ongoing investigation.

Monu Patel’s Background Monu Patel was a well-known youth leader in Madhya Pradesh. His father Jalamsingh Patel is the BJP MLA from the Goregaon assembly in Narsinghpur district. However, Monu Patel’s past was not without controversy as he was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on charges of a gang attack on a Dalit youth. He was later acquitted by the High Court.

Details of the Incident On the day of the incident, Monu Patel was present in his room when his mother called him for dinner. When there was no response from inside, the family members became suspicious and opened the room. They found Monu Patel lying on his bed, upside down. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Cause of Death According to the police investigation, Monu Patel died due to a heart attack and brain hemorrhage. The incident area was sealed by the police. Monu Patel had a history of criminal activities, and his name had come up in many cases from an early age.

Police Investigation The Madhya Pradesh Police is investigating the death of Monu Patel from every angle. The police are making every effort to collect relevant details about the incident and provide the latest updates as soon as possible.

Conclusion The death of Monu Patel has caused a lot of grief for his family and friends. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of the incident. We will provide further updates as soon as they become available.